Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Commissions Eyo Monument at John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan.

The monument is a symbol of Lagos’ rich cultural heritage.

The John Randle Centre is a hub for Yoruba history, art, and culture, featuring exhibits on Yoruba mythology, fashion and iconic figures.

The commissioning is part of the Eyo festival and Detty December activities which showcases the Culture of Lagos and the general culture of Nigeria.

While unveiling the Eyo monument, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the event was a significant and wholesome experience celebrating the Eyo Adimu Orisa Festival.

He added that Dotun Popoola, the creator and artist, used his skills to demonstrate that Lagos is a symbol and cradle of culture.