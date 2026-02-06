Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday attended a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, GCFR. The ceremony was held at the late leader’s cenotaph in Ikoyi, Lagos, where wreaths were laid in his...

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday attended a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, GCFR.

The ceremony was held at the late leader’s cenotaph in Ikoyi, Lagos, where wreaths were laid in his honour to mark five decades since his assassination.

Among dignitaries present at the event were Senator Daisy Danjuma, wife of retired Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma; Dr. Aisha Muhammed Oyebode, daughter of the late General and Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation; her husband, Gbenga Oyebode; and the Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Bola Oladunjoye, alongside other government officials and invited guests.

The ceremony served as a solemn remembrance of General Muhammed’s life, leadership, and enduring impact on Nigeria’s political history.

General Murtala Muhammed served as Nigeria’s Head of State from July 1975 until his assassination on February 13, 1976. Although his tenure lasted only seven months, it is widely regarded as one of the most transformative periods in the country’s post-independence history.

He assumed office following a bloodless coup that ousted General Yakubu Gowon and quickly initiated sweeping reforms, including the reorganisation of the civil service, the creation of new states, an aggressive anti-corruption drive, and a clear roadmap for a return to civilian rule.

His administration was abruptly ended when his convoy was ambushed in Ikoyi, Lagos, during an attempted coup. General Muhammed, his driver, and his aide-de-camp were killed in the attack.

Following his death, leadership passed to his deputy, Lieutenant General Olusegun Obasanjo, who continued and eventually completed the transition programme that culminated in the restoration of democratic governance.

To mark the milestone, commemorative activities have been held throughout February 2026, reflecting on General Muhammed’s legacy and his lasting influence on Nigeria’s governance and national direction.