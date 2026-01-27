Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the transformation of the Obalende Bus Stop into a modern, fully functional transport hub, aimed at revitalising the Obalende loop, underbridge, and adjoining lay-by to align with Lagos State’s vision of a Mega City. The project will be entirely funded by M...

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the transformation of the Obalende Bus Stop into a modern, fully functional transport hub, aimed at revitalising the Obalende loop, underbridge, and adjoining lay-by to align with Lagos State’s vision of a Mega City.

The project will be entirely funded by MTN Nigeria as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and will convert the busy bus stop into a visually appealing and community-friendly public space.

Speaking on the project, State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said work will soon commence to include organized bus operations, clearly labeled location signages, and facilities for passengers.

The hub, to be named Y’ELLO Bus Park, will feature solar panels to promote energy efficiency, a recyclables drop-off station to support waste management, and extensive tree planting to improve air quality.

The hub will also provide road camps for LAWMA sweepers, security agencies including KAI, and Neighborhood Watch units.

Additional facilities such as food and beverage kiosks, ticketing booths, and public toilets will address open defecation and improve overall hygiene.

“The project is community-centered and designed to enhance the health, security, and aesthetics of the Obalende area, while reducing crime and protecting the integrity of the McGregor Canal, which is often heavily silted,” Wahab said.

Obalende Bus Stop, one of Lagos’ busiest transport hubs connecting Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and the Mainland via the Third Mainland Bridge, has been affected over time by rapid urbanisation, unauthorized activities, poor waste management, and declining aesthetics. Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the site on February 18, 2024, noting the urgent need to restore order and improve livability in the area.

Following the visit, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources carried out several clean-up and enforcement operations, including interventions in December 2025 and January 2026.

The new hub is expected to improve mobility, public health, and the overall experience for commuters while contributing to Lagos’ long-term goal of sustainable urban development.

Signed: Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Environment & Water Resources