Mohamed Salah has been called up to the Egypt national team for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers despite ongoing concerns over players travelling for international football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salah is among six foreign-based players selected by coach Hossam El Badry to play against Kenya and Comoros on the 25th and 26th of March.

The invitation was extended to the player after Jurgen Klopp said he would stop Liverpool’s international players from travelling to World Cup qualifiers as he insisted a 10-day quarantine upon return was not possible.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet have also been named in the Egypt squad while Olympiacos striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Al-Ittihad centre-back Ahmed Hegazi and Galatasaray’s Mostafa Mohamed make up the rest of the foreign-based players selected.