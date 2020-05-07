Former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, Mu’azu Magaji, who was sacked for celebrating Abba Kyari’s death, tests positive for COVID-19.

Magaji declared his status in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Dear all, I do truly apologize to you not getting across to me on phone or messages.

“I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano. In Sha Allah it will be well.

“This morning my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have been moved to one of the state facilities… pray for us,” Magaji stated.

Magaji was sacked on April 18 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for mocking late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a series of Facebook posts, Magaji criticised Kyari, who had just been declared positive, wishing he never returned to office.