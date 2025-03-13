Russia has launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes overnight, hitting several Ukrainian cities and causing considerable casualties.

Amid these military escalations, there are ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

Overnight, Russia launched a series of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, killing several civilians.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile strike killed a 47-year-old woman and injured nine others.

In Odesa, four people were killed in another strike.

The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 74 out of 117 Russian drones, with another 38 drones neutralized by countermeasures.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed to have downed 77 Ukrainian drones, mostly over regions such as Bryansk and Kaluga.

Moscow also reported gaining significant ground in the Kursk region, claiming the capture of five villages and retaking about 1,100 square kilometres of territory.

President Vladimir Putin, visiting the region, stated that it would soon be “completely liberated” from Ukrainian forces.

Despite these ongoing attacks, efforts to secure a ceasefire continue.

Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s agreement to a 30-day ceasefire proposal discussed with US officials.

He hopes the United States will take action if Russia rejects the truce.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Russia’s response would reveal its true intentions.

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly submitted demands to the US for peace talks, including no NATO membership for Ukraine, recognition of Russian territorial gains, and no foreign troops in Ukraine.

As military action intensifies, European countries are stepping up support for Ukraine.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and others highlighted the unity forming across Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s security.

The US is expected to accelerate military aid, while Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has called for the transfer of US nuclear weapons to Poland as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

The situation remains tense, with military and diplomatic efforts continuing to shape the outcome of the conflict.