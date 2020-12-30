A former British spy and Soviet double agent George Blake has been buried with full military honours in Russia.

He was buried on Wednesday at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in western Moscow , four days after he died.

He was aged 98.

Britain said the former spy exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the 1950s, some of whom were executed as a result of his treason.

Mr. Blake was sentenced to 42 years in prison in Britain after being unmasked as a Soviet spy in 1961, but escaped jail and was whisked across Europe to the Soviet Union.

The funeral was attended by many serving and retired spies led by Russia’s top spy Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the SVR – the successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, offered his condolences over the weekend, describing Blake as an “outstanding professional”.