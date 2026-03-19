The Lagos State chapter of the youth-driven support movement, Relax! Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has announced the appointment of Abimbola Agbebiyi as its Director of Media and Publicity. In her new role, Agbebiyi will oversee the chapter’s communication strategy, including media relations, content development, and public engagement, with a…...

The Lagos State chapter of the youth-driven support movement, Relax! Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has announced the appointment of Abimbola Agbebiyi as its Director of Media and Publicity.

In her new role, Agbebiyi will oversee the chapter’s communication strategy, including media relations, content development, and public engagement, with a focus on promoting the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The appointment was confirmed by the Lagos State Coordinator of RTIFN, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, who expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen the group’s media presence and deliver a coordinated communication strategy across the state.

Agbebiyi, a media entrepreneur, brings nearly two decades of experience in broadcast journalism, along with strong expertise in media management, public relations, and grassroots communication.

As Director of Media and Publicity, she is expected to enhance the organisation’s digital footprint, shape its messaging, and ensure consistency across both traditional and social media platforms.

Reacting to her appointment, Agbebiyi expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve, noting her commitment to effectively communicating the movement’s vision, engaging the public, and promoting initiatives that highlight the achievements of the current administration.

RTIFN is a youth-focused movement dedicated to supporting government policies, mobilising grassroots participation, and increasing public awareness of ongoing reforms.