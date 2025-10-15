Portuguese national and a former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a new record as the highest goal scorer in the World Cup qualifier after netting two goals against Hungary. The 40-year-old rolled back the years on Tuesday night with a superb performance for Portugal, albeit in a 2-2 dr...

Portuguese national and a former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a new record as the highest goal scorer in the World Cup qualifier after netting two goals against Hungary.

The 40-year-old rolled back the years on Tuesday night with a superb performance for Portugal, albeit in a 2-2 draw against Hungary.

Ronaldo scored the opener with a precision shot from a powerful cross across the six-yard box from Nelson Semedo.

He duly converted to make it 1-1 before adding his second from a deep Nuno Mendes in-swinging delivery, calmly slotting in at the back post.

Ronaldo’s two goals in the match brought his career World Cup qualifying total to 41 goals, a performance which pushed him past the previous record of 39 goals, held by former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz.

Ronaldo’s greatest soccer rival, Lionel Messi, is in third with 36 World Cup qualifying goals for Argentina.

Ali Daei of Iran is below him in fourth on 35 goals, with veteran Poland forward Robert Lewandowski fifth on 32.

Ronaldo takes his overall career goals total to 948, with 143 of those coming for his national side. He is the leading scorer in football history, and Messi trails him with 886.

It looked as though the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Man United superstar was going to have the decisive say in the game and steer his team to World Cup qualification.

But Liverpool’s Dominick Szoboszlai scored in the first minute of stoppage time with a tap-in at the back post, adding to his assist for the opener.

Many believe Ronaldo will keep playing until he reaches the milestone of 1000 career goals, and the 40-year-old still looks in brilliant condition.

When picking up an award in his homeland recently, he spoke about wanting to play for ‘a few more years’ and is targeting a fairytale chapter next summer in the US.

He said: ‘I think I still have a lot to give to the national team and to football. I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many, to be honest.

‘I want to thank all my teammates for learning from all of them, and even from this younger generation. For me, it is a privilege to be with you. Our goal is to win the next two games and be at the World Cup. The World Cup will come soon.

We have to think solely and exclusively about the present, but with an eye on the future. It would be a dream. But step by step.’

He continued: ‘People, especially my family, say to me: “It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done it all. Why do you want to score 1,000 goals?” But I don’t think so. I think I’m still doing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not continue?

‘I’m sure that when it’s over, I’ll feel fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many years left, but the few I have, I’m trying to enjoy them to the fullest.’