Speaking in his New Year message after a crossover service at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace in Port Harcourt, the governor said his administration is approaching 2026 with renewed confidence, faith and optimism about the state’s future.

Fubara acknowledged that the past two years of his tenure had been demanding, describing the period as challenging. However, he said his government is entering the new year strengthened by hope and spiritual conviction.

The governor stressed that his leadership is not driven by confrontation, declaring that he does not rely on “instruments of war” but on prayer. According to him, those who put their trust in God would not be disappointed.

He called on residents to remain calm and ignore reports suggesting instability or conflict, assuring them that his administration remains firmly focused on promoting peace, stability and development in Rivers State.

While admitting that not all expectations had been met so far, Fubara expressed confidence that the coming year would bring visible progress and improved outcomes for the state and its people.

He reaffirmed his commitment to governance founded on faith, perseverance and dedicated service, adding that his administration would continue to pursue policies aimed at long-term growth.

The governor also voiced confidence in Nigeria’s political future, expressing belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure victory in the 2027 presidential election.