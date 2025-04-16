The Rivers State Government says fraudulent announcements circulating on social media, falsely attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) are false.

These malicious fabrications according to the State government are designed to mislead the public, create panic, and disrupt the peace in Rivers State.

One such fake announcement falsely claims that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Nma Odu, were summoned to a meeting at the Government House on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The Rivers State Government categorically states that this announcement is FAKE and did not originate from any official source.

The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.

Official communications from the Rivers State Government are disseminated ONLY through verified channels, including:

– The Official Rivers State Government Website: www.riversstate.gov.ng

– Authorized Government Social Media Handles: Rivers State Government (Facebook), others are being reviewed for relaunch.

– Press releases issued by the Office of the Governor and the Secretary to the State Government.

– Approved traditional media outlets.

For further clarification, the Office of the Secretary to the State Government can be contacted directly via:

📞 +234 913 574 8442

The public is advised to always verify information before sharing and to rely solely on official government sources for accurate updates.