Rivers police dismisses rumoured attempt to kidnap popular artist Teniola Apata

The Rivers State Police Command has denied reports that an attempt was made to kidnap popular artist Teniola Apata in Degema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Apata, popularly called Teni, was invited to perform at Degema’s popular King Amachree Square on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, a video of people running helter skelter while the musician was performing trended on social media.

There were rumours that gunmen had attempted to kidnap the singer before she was whisked away by her bouncers.

However, the Rivers State Police Command stated that no kidnapping attempt had occurred.

Iringe Grace Koko, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, claimed that miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the show’s venue created a ruckus, prompting security agents to fire firearms to prevent mayhem.

She said that the miscreants had a free for all, but that the rapid intervention of security officials rescued the situation.

She asked the people to dismiss the rumor, claiming that no kidnapping attempt had taken place in Degema.