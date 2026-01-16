The Rivers State House of Assembly has asked the Chief Judge of the state to constitute a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu. The lawmakers made the request on Friday through a unanimous vote, insisting that the ...

The Rivers State House of Assembly has asked the Chief Judge of the state to constitute a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers made the request on Friday through a unanimous vote, insisting that the impeachment process would proceed despite what they described as attempts by the governor to intimidate and blackmail the legislature.

In a statement by the Speaker of the House, Martins Chike Amaewhule, and forwarded to the Chief Judge on January 16, the assembly formally called for the establishment of the investigative panel in line with constitutional provisions.

The move followed a press conference held by the lawmakers in Port Harcourt, where they accused Governor Fubara of undermining the legislature and creating tension in the state.

The legislators alleged that the governor had failed to uphold constitutional requirements and had lost the credibility needed to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

They maintained that their actions were guided by the law and vowed to continue the impeachment proceedings until due process was completed.

The statement against the Deputy Governor reads: “I write to request that you appoint a panel of seven (7) persons to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu DSSRS, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State pursuant to section 188(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). At the 60th Legislative day of the Third Session of the 10th Assembly, the House resolved in compliance with section 188(4) of the Constitution that these allegations be investigated.

“In this regard, the acknowledged copy of the forwarding letter of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; photocopies of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; copies of the Rivers State Impeachment Panel (Conduct of Investigations) Procedure, 2025; photocopies of newspaper publications of Guardian, Saturday Sun, Nation and other relevant documents are hereby attached for the use of the Panel.”

While the statement against Governor Fubara reads: “I write to request that you appoint a panel of seven (7) persons to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye Fubara GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State pursuant to section 188(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). At the 60th Legislative day of the Third Session of the 10th Assembly, the House resolved in compliance with section 188(4) of the Constitution that these allegations be investigated.

“In this regard, the acknowledged copy of the forwarding letter of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; the acknowledged copy of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; copies of the Rivers State Impeachment Panel (Conduct of Investigations) Procedure, 2025; photocopies of newspaper publications of Guardian, Saturday Sun, Nation and other relevant documents are hereby attached for the use of the Panel.”