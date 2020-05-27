The Rivers State Government has cancelled the proposed lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas but announced a statewide curfew from 8pm to 6am which will begin from the 2nd of June.

“After a comprehensive review of the measures taken and further considerations placed before us by well meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas.

“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again,” Gov Wike said.