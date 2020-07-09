The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has adjourned to 16th July for hearing in the appeal filed by the former caretaker committee Chairman of APC in Rivers State, Isaac Ogbobula.

A three member panel of the Justices of the court of Appeal led by justice Stephen Adah ruled the objection of the respondent’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, that the appeal was not due for hearing.



The court held that the compliation and transmission of the records by the appellant from the portharcourt division is deemed as properly filed.

The appeal which should have been heard in Rivers state was transferred to Abuja last week.

The High Court in portharcourt had declared Igo Aguma as the the acting chairman of the party.