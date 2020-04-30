Convener of Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore has appealed the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal high court Abuja, while granting him bail on a two count charge of Treasonable felony and conspiracy to commit Treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal government.

The Court had on 4th October, granted bail to Sowore to the tune of N100 million and two sureties in like some, wherein one of the sureties was to deposit the sum of N50 million in the account of the court.

As part of the conditions, he was not to address any rally or public gathering and not to leave the Federal Capital Territory.

Describing the conditions as stringent, Sowore filed for a variation of the bail conditions.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on 21th of October 2019, set aside one of the bail conditions requesting a N50 million security deposit by one of the sureties in the bank account of the Court.

But still not satisfied, Mr Sowore approached the Court of Appeal, urging the court to set aside the conditions that restrict him from addressing public gatherings and leaving the FCT.