The Federal high court Abuja has adjourned to 2nd July 2021 for the adoption of processes filed by parties in the suit instituted by senator Orji Kalu prohibiting the Federal government , through the EFCC from retrying him with respect to the charges which he was convicted and sentenced.

Presiding judge Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that hearing the application filed by the applicant will commence.

Justice Ekwo had earlier granted Senator Kalu permission to apply for order of perpetual injunction against the Federal Government through EFCC to prohibit his retrial.

Counsel to the EFCC insisted that Senator Kalu will be retried as that was the consequential order of the Supreme Court.