The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has called on campaigners pushing for the creation of a New Oyo State, with Oyo as its proposed capital, to resolve internal differences if they hope to achieve their goal.

Oba Ladoja made the remarks while receiving the Committee on the Creation of Ibadan and New Oyo State at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

He noted that while establishing an Ibadan State might face fewer challenges, disputes over the proposed New Oyo State’s name or its potential capital could pose significant obstacles to the initiative.

He said: “Iseyin is interested in becoming a state capital. Agunrege is interested. Oyo is interested. Ogbomoso is not talking.”

“All these towns, including virgin lands, are qualified to become state capitals.”

“If truth must be told, you need to build consensus. You need compromise.”

Addressing the delegation led by Engr. Francis Adedayo and Prof. Saheed Malik, the Olubadan highlighted that Oke-Ogun comprises ten local government areas while Ogbomoso has four, asking, “How much of Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso representation do we have here? You cannot wish them away.”

In his remarks, Dr. Ojelabi Morakinyo from Ibarapa emphasised that there is no conflict between Ibadan and Ibarapa, noting that both zones “have come a long way.”

The meeting was also attended by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, and the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barrister Sulaiman Ajewole.