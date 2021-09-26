Resident doctors resolve to continue strike until demands are met

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have resolved to keep their nationwide strike going indefinitely.

The decision was made at the NARD Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, which was held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi on Saturday, where new members of the national executive committee were elected to oversee the organization for the next few years.

Dr. Dare Ishaya emerged the association’s new President while Dr. Edoga Chima and Dr. Buba Babangida were elected the first and second Vice Presidents respectively.

Dr. Suleiman Abiodun Isma’il became the Secretary-General.

The doctors discussed concerns affecting healthcare delivery and member welfare at the meeting, which was attended by 76 chapters of the union across the country, particularly those that led to the ongoing strike.

However, after critically appraising the issues, the doctors unanimously resolved to continue the strike until the Federal Government meets their demands.

They insisted that, in order to restore normalcy in the health sector, the federal government must ensure that the Medical Residency Training is paid within 72 hours.

They insisted that, in order to restore normalcy in the health sector, the federal government must ensure that the Medical Residency Training is paid within 72 hours.