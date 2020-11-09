Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The doctors had last week embarked on a three- day warning strike to call government’s attention to their plights.

But the doctors took the decision to go on an indefinite strike at the end of a meeting in Akure.

They added that the decision became imperative because the state government failed to address their demands.

The doctors lamented that they are being owed four months salary arrears by the state government