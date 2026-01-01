The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reassured the general public that Search and Rescue operations at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building are actively ongoing. According to a press statement signed by the permanent secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu,...

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reassured the general public that Search and Rescue operations at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building are actively ongoing.

According to a press statement signed by the permanent secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency says it acknowledges the anxiety and distress this unfortunate incident may have caused affected families and loved ones.

Dr Osayintolu noted that trained emergency responders, supported by specialised equipment, remain fully engaged on the ground to ensure that all affected areas are thoroughly assessed and that no person is left unaccounted for.

The permanent secretary, however, encouraged the members of the public who have been unable to reach their relatives, colleagues, or loved ones believed to have been in or around the affected building at the time of the incident to register their concerns at the LASEMA Complaints Unit at the site of the incident.

He noted that the relevant information provided will be carefully received, verified, and documented to enable the compilation of a consolidated list of reported missing persons, which will aid rescue, recovery, and identification efforts.

LASEMA says it remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and will continue to provide timely updates to the public as developments unfold.