Reps tackle NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign mission

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry and the Acting Commandant General, Nigerian Immigration Service.

They are to defend the engagement of consultants handling visa and passports processes at Nigeria’s foreign missions across the world.

The government officials are to appear before the House Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday.

The Committee summoned the public officials after the Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Idris Jere, came before it, accompanied by an Assistant Comptroller General, Budget Olubusola Fashakin, in response to an enquiry from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke, lamented the ugly incident was making the country lose huge sums of money.

He advised that practice be stopped since there are personnel adequately trained for the same purpose.