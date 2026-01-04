The House of Representatives has released the certified copies of four landmark tax reform Acts signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the controversies suggesting that altered versions of the laws were in circulation. Acting on the development, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Taju...

The House of Representatives has released the certified copies of four landmark tax reform Acts signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the controversies suggesting that altered versions of the laws were in circulation.

Acting on the development, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, in agreement with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ordered the immediate release of the Certified True Copies of the laws, including the presidential assent pages.

The decision was taken after concerns were raised during plenary over discrepancies between documents circulating in the public space and the versions passed by the National Assembly.

A lawmaker from Sokoto State, Abdussamad Dasuki, raised a point of privilege, warning that the inconsistencies could erode public confidence in the legislative process and undermine the integrity of the tax reforms.

The released legislations include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025.

In a statement on Saturday, House spokesman Akin Rotimi said the move reflects the leadership’s commitment to transparency, legislative accountability, and institutional integrity.

He noted that the Speaker promptly ordered an internal verification and public disclosure of the authentic Acts to eliminate doubt and preserve the sanctity of the legislative record.

Rotimi added that the tax reform process underwent extensive stakeholder consultations, committee reviews, and rigorous plenary debates to ensure the laws align with Nigeria’s fiscal and economic realities.

Quoting Speaker Abbas, the statement emphasized that all laws passed and assented to follow a traceable constitutional process, with certified copies serving as the only valid and authoritative versions.

The House advised the public and stakeholders to disregard any unauthorised versions of the Acts, stressing that only the certified copies released by the National Assembly should be relied upon.

It further disclosed that the Clerk to the National Assembly is coordinating with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure accuracy and uniformity, while hard copies have been made available for public access.

Meanwhile, the Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the alleged alterations, chaired by Rep. Muktar Betara, will continue its probe to determine how unauthorised documents entered circulation and recommend safeguards against future occurrences.

The House reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, constitutional governance, and the rule of law.