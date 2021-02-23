The House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of the new Service Chiefs at its sitting on Tuesday.

Their confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the committee report on the screening of the Service Chiefs.

They newly confirmed service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Chief Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week requested the National Assembly (Senate and House of Reps) to confirm the appointment of the new service chiefs.

Recall that the service chiefs were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 21st January 2021 following the resignation of the former officers who held the position.