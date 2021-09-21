Breaking News

Reps call for fortified security taskforce along Katsina, Kaduna, Kogi border lines

The House of Representatives has called for a well fortified security taskforce that will operate along the border lines of Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and parts of Kogi state.

It also urged the authorities to consolidate on the gains recorded in the military operations against bandits in Zamfara.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports that ongoing military onslaught against bandits in Zamfara is bringing some respite to the state.

But Bandits are now said to be fleeing to neighbouring states in search of cover.

Haruna Dederi from Kano state rises on a matter of urgent public importance to seek assistance for his constituents and other Nigerians who are now being killed or molested by suspected fleeing bandits along the border lines.

His colleagues from Zamfara and Kogi states also shared their sad tale

 

