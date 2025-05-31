The House of Representatives has commenced investigations into the immediate and underlying causes of the midnight conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in parts of the country.

Its Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, flagged off the probe at a session with officials of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC.

Just as the dust raised by the technical error that greeted the conduct of the last UTME was settling down, Nigerians heard the news of a midnight conduct of the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC.

In parts of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, Bayelsa, Edo and some other parts of the country, candidates went through harrowing experiences writing their papers as late as 8pm and 12am.

Like many Nigerians, members of the Committee on Examination Bodies are shocked at this development and have commenced investigations.

The committee invited the leadership of the Council to account for what it described as alarming irregularities in the conduct of the ongoing examinations.

Committee Chairman, Oboku Oforji insists parents and guardians deserve explanations to why the safety of their children was compromised.

He apologised to Nigerians as he seeks to hear from the council

Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Ambrose Okelezo, represented the Council.

He told the committee that the Head of WAEC Nigeria was unable to attend due to an emergency meeting with the Registrar and heads of other national offices.

Mr. Okelezo appealed for the session to be rescheduled to Monday, to allow the WAEC leader appear in person and address the concerns raised.

Members expressed dissatisfaction with the Head of Council’s absence, citing their constituents’ late-night exam writing. A resolution to have the Head of Council appear in person was unanimously approved.