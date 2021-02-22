Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state says peace dialogue with bandits initiated by his administration is working in the state as three notorious bandits have repented and surrendered arms and to tow the path of peace.

The Governor insists no bandit has ever been paid to lay down arms, but dialogue facilitating the move

In a brief ceremony at the Government house in Gusau, some notorious bandits



Operating around the Bakura local government area surrendered three AK-47 Riffles and Live Ammunition

Receiving the repentant bandits, Governor Bello Matawalle says his administration is committed to doing everything possible to bringing lasting end to the decade long banditry in the state

He appeal to other criminals operating in the state and other parts of the Northwest region to lay down their arms and embrace peace

The Governor also condemn the recent abduction of the Kagara School boys, noting that such act is frustrating the effort of the Government in addressing the menace of Insecurity in the Country.