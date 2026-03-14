President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he reads newspapers every morning, describing the habit as an “addiction.” The President made the disclosure while hosting members of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, alongside other media executives, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. “There…...

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he reads newspapers every morning, describing the habit as an “addiction.”

The President made the disclosure while hosting members of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, alongside other media executives, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“There is no morning that I ever leave my house without going through the newspapers. It’s an addiction. I read all of you, might not be in full detail, but the headline, the one that hit me,” he said.

Tinubu also acknowledged the financial pressures confronting media organisations and pledged to address issues affecting the industry.

“I know you are challenged. It’s very tough out there. Source and application of funds is almost impossible to acquire in a time of challenges,” he said.

He added that the issue of tariffs affecting the media sector had been discussed earlier in the day and promised to review the matter.

“The question of tariff was discussed this afternoon. What I cannot report back here is whether I took action in the area that affected you or not, but if I missed that, I’ll go back to rectify,” Tinubu said.

The President assured media executives of his continued commitment to improving the country.

“I promise you that this job, I’ll continue to do with dedication, patriotic dedication, to improve Nigeria. It is all in our hand. It’s a collective responsibility, you, myself, and those people that we assign.”