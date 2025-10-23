Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday swore in three new Commissioners and eight Permanent Secretaries, charging them to uphold public trust with honesty, transparency, and the fear of God. The ceremony, held at the Government House, Katsina, was attended by senior government ...

The ceremony, held at the Government House, Katsina, was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and families of the appointees. Governor Radda described the occasion as “a renewal of our commitment to good governance, accountability, and effective service delivery.”

He emphasized that the new appointments came as part of his administration’s midterm assessment and restructuring effort aimed at strengthening the civil service and enhancing service delivery.

“This government is now almost two and a half years in office. It is, therefore, time for us to reassess what we have done so far and reposition people in various capacities to strengthen the system,” Radda said.

Commending the newly appointed Commissioners, the Governor highlighted their experience and dedication to public service. He described Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Jibia as “the oldest politician in the cabinet,” praising his decades-long service in various leadership roles, including as Local Government Chairman, Head of Agency, Commissioner, and Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Radda also lauded Hajiya Aisha Aminu, noting her exemplary contribution to governance and entrepreneurship through her previous role as Director General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA). He said her elevation to Commissioner reflects his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youth.

“Because of her performance — and my desire to bring more women into government — I decided to elevate her to the position of Commissioner so that we can continue to benefit from her experience, innovation, and commitment to youth and women empowerment,” he said.

He further commended Engr. Dr. Sirajo Yusuf Abukur for his “youthful energy and dedication,” citing his achievements as head of KASROMA, where he improved road construction and maintenance across the 34 local governments. Radda added that Sirajo’s appointment also promotes fairness and representation, as Rimi Local Government had not produced a Commissioner since the return of democracy.

Turning to the new Permanent Secretaries, Governor Radda said their appointments are part of efforts to professionalize the civil service and strengthen policy implementation. He urged them to uphold competence, discipline, and efficiency in the discharge of their duties.

“You represent competence, discipline, and professionalism. We expect you to be the driving force behind efficient service delivery,” he stated.

The new Permanent Secretaries include Yusuf Ahmed (Katsina), Aminu Ibrahim (Katsina), Aishatu Abdullahi (Dutsinma), Dasuki Ibrahim Abubakar (Malumfashi), Lawal Abashe (Matazu), Ado Yahaya (Sabuwa), Sani Rabi’u Jibiya (Jibiya), and Nasiru Ladan (Kaita).

Radda reminded all appointees that leadership is a sacred trust, warning them against abusing their positions. He urged them to reflect on the oaths they took, stressing that they are accountable not only to the people but also to God.

“Please, when you go back home, take that oath again and read it carefully. It is a huge commitment to God, and God will hold us accountable for every word we have uttered here today,” he said.

He also pledged to uphold fairness and justice in his administration, warning that wrongdoing will not be tolerated.

“Whoever does wrong, if I know, I will take action. But if I do not know, by God, I will not be unjust to anyone,” he assured.

Governor Radda further emphasized teamwork and sincerity of purpose as key to achieving his administration’s “Building Your Future” vision.

“Let us protect the trust of the people of Katsina State and work sincerely wherever we find ourselves. God has placed us in these positions and given us the opportunity to serve — let us not betray that trust,” he said.

He congratulated the appointees, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving with humility and dedication.

“These positions belong not to me, but to the people of Katsina State. What you do in office should be for them, not for me,” he concluded.

The ceremony ended with prayers for divine guidance and wisdom. Dignitaries in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe; Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Head of Civil Service, Falalu Bawale; Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; and other senior officials and traditional rulers.