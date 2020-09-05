Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun has sought the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to undertake the repair of the road leading to Agbara Industrial Estate and the Lagos-Abeokuta- Ota road in order to ensure the economic survival of Ogun state.

He disclosed this to Statehouse Correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa

The Agbara Industrial Estate is the largest industrial hub in Nigeria, yet roads leading to the estate are in a serious state of disrepair due to the movement of trucks that carry materials to and from the ports in Lagos.

This is causing the Ogun state Government a lot of concern due to threats by multinationals situated there to pull out of the country due to losses they are incurring from accidents on the bad roads.

Governor Abiodun also sought a transfer of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road to Lagos and Ogun states to undertake its repair because of the commercial importance of the road to the two states

The two states also seek a refund of costs incurred in repairing the road

Governor Abiodun, who also spoke on the recent increases in pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs , insists it is time people begin to pay for what they consume.

And while it may be a tough and unpopular stand at this time, the Ogun state Governor says Nigeria as a country must ensure that the entire power value chain is profitable if it is to attract the right foreign direct investment.