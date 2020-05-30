French champions, PSG, have reached agreement with Italian giants, Inter Milan to sign striker Mauro Icardi permanently for a total of 51 million pounds

Icardi has been on a season-long loan with the French champions where he scored 20 goals in 31 appearances for the season.

The deal consists an initial payment of 45 million pounds with a further 6 million pounds in add-ons

Icardi’s option-to-buy clause expires on Sunday, so PSG have managed to clinch their man on a permanent deal in the nick of time.

Despite facing competition from Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, Manager Thomas Tuchel picks Icardi first-choice option in the central striking role