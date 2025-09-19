The Police Service Commission has continued with its compulsory promotion examination for senior Police Officers due for promotions to the next ranks....

Six hundred and thirty Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were recommended for promotion to the next rank of Superintendents of Police and were exposed to written examination held at the Commission’s Parry Osayande Auditorium at its Corporate Headquarters Jabi Abuja.

Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the Commission while declaring the exams open said the Commission will continue to encourage the Officers to seek for knowledge and improve the quality of their mental capacity for effective service delivery.

Justice Galumje told the Officers that going forward, the promotion exams will determine their future.

DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd)Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police matters, said in his introductory remarks to the Officers that Police promotion exams, was not only timely and necessary but will help the image of the Force.

“There is a systemic rot in the Force, and that is why we are not much regarded any longer. Police is the only security Agency where there is no Promotion examination. ” We have decided to do exams, if you fail you fail, we will continue do the exams and it will help the image of the Police Institution in the eyes of the public” he noted.

DIG Lakanu also warned the Officers, not to give money to any Staff of the Commission. We will send you away if caught bribing our staff. Pls don’t embarrass us, don’t give, our staff can not help you, he admonished the Officers.

The Promotion examinations and interviews continue next week with the Commissioner’s cadre with Plenary Meeting expected to hold later this month.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), has promised that the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police are timely, credible, transparent and merit based.

DIG Argungu said the promotions must be earned and justifiable insisting that the Promotion examination for Officers will give credibility and respect to Officers wearing new ranks.

The Police of our dream should be the Police that can work with minimal supervision and can deliver without undue influence, the PSC Chairman noted.