Youth in Kaduna state have hit the streets, demanding an end to insecurity in the region and other parts of the country.

They’ve marched to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house, the state’s seat of power.

#EndInsecurityinNigeria #ENDBADGOVERNANCE

-Youths take to the streets in Kaduna to protest an end to insecurity in the region, other parts of the country. -Chants of Agyara Arewa, translated from Hausa to mean “fix the north.” -They say all they want is a better nation. pic.twitter.com/SOM5YEaFYe Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 19, 2020

On their lips are chants of Agyara Arewa, translated from Hausa to mean “fix the north.” and they are sending a save our soul message to the presidency, through the Nasir El-Rufai led state government.

The youth say their agitation is devoid of political, religious or ethnic sentiments.

All they want is a better nation, with improved security of lives and property.