Proposed NSCDC bill misunderstood, says sponsor

The sponsor of the bill to absorb the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps, Shina Peller, from Oyo state says the proposed bill was misconstrued and misrepresented to Nigerians.

The lawmaker said contrary to what people were made to believe, the bill seeks to absorb the National Security and Civil Defence Corps into the Nigerian Police Force and set a transitional framework to achieve an important objective.

He said: “I shall weigh in and make certain clarifications about the proposed bill.

“On Tuesday, the 1st of February 2022, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Enactment) Bill that I sponsored was read for the first time in the House of Representatives.

“Expectedly, while some understand and align themselves with the points raised in the bill, some either unknowingly missed the points or deliberately misconstrued the content for reasons best known to them.

“Contrary to what is being falsely spread by some people, the bill is not about scrapping NSCDC but merging the agency with the Nigeria Police Force to achieve better results in policing.

“The bill does not in any way seek to render people jobless rather the bill proposes the transfer of assets and personnel of the NSCDC to the Nigera Police.

“In other words, assets and personnel will be absorbed by the Police; so there won’t be loss of jobs”.

Recall that the bill generated a lot of controversies and also led to the withdrawal of NSCDC officials attached to the lawmaker which were later restored.