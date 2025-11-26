Property worth millions has reportedly been gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday, in a factory in Nnewichi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State. According to The Nation, the inferno, which started around 5.30 am, is said to have destroyed mostly tissue papers and baby clothi...

Property worth millions has reportedly been gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday, in a factory in Nnewichi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

According to The Nation, the inferno, which started around 5.30 am, is said to have destroyed mostly tissue papers and baby clothings, including diapers (pampers) started around.

A resident of the area Obinna Okoye said the fire took them by surprise as they were still fast asleep when the incident occured.

He however said fire fighters were on ground to battle the fire.

“The fire service men are still trying to quench the fire. You know how inflammable pampers and tissue papers can be,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Commander of Fire Service in charge of Nnewi zone, F Jerry said the fire had been brought under control.

He however said no casualties were recorded, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

