Presidential Aide, Garba Sheu, recovers from Covid-19

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu made the announcement in Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

He thanked God for his speedy recovery from the virus.

Garba Sheu wrote in the post, “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”