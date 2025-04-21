President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined Other World Leaders in mourning the death of Pope Francis.

The President described Pope Francis born Jorge Mario Borgeglio in December 1936 in Buenos Aires as a transformative leader for the Catholic Church who will be missed.

Read Full statement below…

Today, with profound sorrow, I join Catholics and Christians worldwide in mourning the loss of Pope Francis—a humble servant of God, a tireless advocate for the poor, and a moral beacon for our troubled world.

His passing, following the joyous celebration of Easter, marks both a moment of grief and a testament to the Christian hope of resurrection.

Elected in 2013, Pope Francis brought a transformative vision to the papacy, calling humanity to mercy, solidarity, and ecological stewardship.

He challenged global leaders to pursue justice, welcomed the marginalised, and reminded us that our planet is a sacred trust to safeguard.

A bridge-builder in an age of division, he fostered interfaith dialogue and stood firmly with the developing world, condemning economic inequality and pleading for peace in conflict-ridden regions.

His encyclicals—both profound and practical—offered guidance for modern challenges, from climate crises to societal fragmentation.

Though we rejoiced at his recent Easter Sunday appearance, God, in His wisdom, has now called His faithful servant home.

The world has lost a prophetic voice, but his legacy endures. Let us honour him not merely with tributes, but by defending human dignity, caring for creation, and uplifting the vulnerable.

On behalf of Nigeria’s government and people, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the global Catholic community, and all people of goodwill.

May the Lord grant Pope Francis eternal rest, and may we continue his mission of compassion in our time.