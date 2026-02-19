President Bola Tinubu congratulates Senator Florence Ita Giwa, a prominent politician, on her 80th birthday....

Senator Ita Giwa served as Senator for the Cross River South Senatorial District of Cross River State from 1999 to 2003.

President Tinubu joins the family and friends of Ita Giwa to celebrate this milestone and acknowledges her decades of service to the nation.

The President describes Senator Ita Giwa as a resilient and courageous Nigerian who broke the political glass ceiling, serving as NRC chairman for Delta State and was elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives (1992–93).

President Tinubu states that Ita Giwa, fondly called Mama Bakassi for her impassioned advocacy for the area, charted a hitherto less-travelled path and set an example for other women.

The President commends the former Senator for her contributions to policy, law-making, and the political development of Nigeria.

President Tinubu wishes Senator Ita Giwa continued good health and strength.