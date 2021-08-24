The APC Legacy Awareness, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

For seeing through One of the biggest investments in Nigeria, the Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, in Bonny, Rivers State.

More than a decade after Train 6 was completed and launched, President Buhari has in 2021 flagged off construction of Train 7. The Train 7 project will attract about 10 billion dollars of domestic and foreign investment, while creating several jobs, and asserting Nigeria’s place on the global map of gas producing countries.

In a statement released by the Group, They say the procurement process for the clean-up Of Ogoniland started in 2018, while the actual remediation commenced in January 2019, with the handing over of the first batch of 21 sites to the selected contractors, for remediation, A second batch of sites was handed over in February 2020, presently Fifteen sites have now been fully cleaned, while work continues on others.

In addition to the remediation, the Clean Up project is also rehabilitating old water schemes and constructing new ones across Ogoniland.

One of the first tasks in the Clean Up was a water quality assessment in all four local governments that make up Ogoniland. The Project will also make interventions in healthcare facilities and systems in the region. The Clean-Up has so far created hundreds of jobs for locals.