The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the upcoming Conference of Progressive Youths in Abuja.

The Conference is the first of its kind.

The Conference will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the 14th of June 2021 at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja.

Below are the planning committees and their members:

Planning Committee Chairman

Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed (National Youth Representative/Leader, APC CECPC)

Advertisement

Operations and Logistics

1. Smart Olarewaju

2. Kabir Haruna Alfa

3. Olisa Emeka

4. Abuh Andrew Abuh

5. Farida Odanghi

6. Gift Johnbull

7. Yetunde Adeniji

8. Abubakar Barde

9. Hon. Abubakar Adamu

10. Barr. Aliyu Yusuf

Media

1. Maiwada Dan Malam

2. Tolu Ogunlesi

3. Bashir Ahmad

4. Segun Dada

5. Tobi Johannes

6. Ayo Akanji

7. Theresa Tekeneh

8. Maryam Shettima

9. Philip Obin

10. Rinsola Abiola

11. Zarah Gift Onyinye

12. Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi

Contact

1. Afeez Repete

2. Hon. Kasim Maigari

3. Hon. Sadik Fakai

4. Alwan Hassan

5. Austin Agada

6. Aminu Yakubu

7. Gambo Manzo

8. Ubale Nalado

9. Kabiru Ishaq

10. Damilola Elemo

11. Dr. Etin Osa

Organising and Planning

1. Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed

2. Fatima Kakuri

3. Stella Okotete

4. Hon. Simon Karu Elisha

5. Abubakar Jibrin Ahmed

6. Sola Afolayan

7. Oscar Obi

8. Umar Mahmood

9. Joel Ogunsola

10. Jamilu Yusuf