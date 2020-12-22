The presidency ha disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday afternoon meet with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the presidency’s official twiter handle “@MBuhari will meet with the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 this afternoon,” @NGRPresident tweeted.

The meeting, which will hold at the Aso Villa in Abuja, comes at a time when Nigeria is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had on Monday, announced fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus for the next five weeks.

He had announced the closure of all bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues.

Also ordered to be closed included all restaurants, while schools will remain closed till at least till January 18, 2021.

The government also restricted guests at all informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities and end of year events to 50 persons.

According to Mustapha, all government staff on grade level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next five weeks.