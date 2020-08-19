President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House.

The meeting which commenced at 10 am also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Six Ministers are physically present, including Attorney-General and Minister for Justice; Minister of Information and Culture; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Minister of Works and Housing; Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Other Ministers are joining via video conferencing from their various offices.

Also physically present are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President, and the National Security Adviser.