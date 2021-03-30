President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over a security meeting inside the Executive Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The meeting was held just before the President’s scheduled travel to London, the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical check up.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defense Major-General, Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), have joined the meeting.

Also part of the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu and the Chief of Air Staff, Air-Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting said President Muhammadu Buhari directed service and security chiefs to identify the masterminds of banditry and kidnapping across the country and their sponsors.

He added that the President directed that masterminds and their sponsors should be taken out.

The NSA said the President also directed the service and security chiefs to be proactive and not reactive in their day to day activities with a marching order that the days of being reactive to security issues will no longer be tolerated.