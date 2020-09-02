President Muhammadu Buhari has declared November 1 as National Youth Day.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, tweeted this from his official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The tweet reads “Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth”

Dare maintained that the Buhari administration has the youths at heart, in his progressive agenda.

“Mr. President has again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth focused policies”, he added.