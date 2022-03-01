President Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Christian community, particularly clergymen in Nigeria and abroad, in celebrating with Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 80th birthday, March 2, 2022.

Buhari’s message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘President Buhari rejoices with Pastor E.A. Adeboye on 80th birthday.’

According to Adesina, “President Buhari felicitates with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, family members, friends, and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

“The President recalls his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London, 2017, appreciating Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.”

On the cleric’s 80th birthday, President Buhari said he believes Pastor Adeboye’s contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health, and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

President Buhari saluted the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.