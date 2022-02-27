President Buhari arrives in Paris for two-week official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Paris, France, for a two-week official visit and will next attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF), March 11-13, 2022.

The President’s plane touched down at Le Bourget Airport at 7.45pm Saturday evening.

Advertisement

President Buhari will discuss matters of mutual interest for both countries, including expanding economic connections, improving security partnerships, and cooperating on education, health, and addressing COVID-19’s risks to the world economy.

Advertisement

President Buhari will join world leaders, heads of international organizations, civil society leaders, and business leaders at the Grande Halle de La Villette beginning Thursday to discuss better governance for a peaceful world through plenaries, master classes, and workshops.

The President is expected to speak at the event, sharing the uniqueness of the Nigerian experience with the globe as well as the peace efforts made thus far. President Macron, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, are among the other speakers.

Advertisement

This year, the leaders will evaluate 80 initiatives aimed at promoting peace and harmony around the world, including changing capitalism to have a greater influence on the global economy, responding to the urgency of climate change, false news and the challenges it poses to journalists, and cyber security.

Over 110 foreign delegates, including 54 heads of state and government, attended the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum from November 11 to 13, 2018, as part of the Armistice Day centenary commemorations, exhibiting 120 global governance projects and welcoming 6000 people over the three days.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Nobel Laureate Nadia Murad were among those in attendance. President Macron was joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in giving opening remarks at the Forum.