President Buhari arrives in Glasgow for COP26 climate change conference

President Buhari has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) (UNFCCC).



The President will deliver his national statement during the conference’s High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government on Tuesday, November 2.

President Buhari’s speech is expected to focus on Nigeria’s top priorities and actions in the fight against climate change, as well as progress on the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The conference will bring parties together to help accelerate action toward the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in collaboration with Italy.

COP 26 will provide a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to collaborate with other parties to make progress on the conference’s main goals, which include achieving global net zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats; and mobilizing the much-needed funds to meet the set targets, given Nigeria’s leadership in climate action and as a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

While in Glasgow, Buhari will participate in some side events hosted by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari will then travel to Paris, France, on an official visit to reciprocate the earlier visit to Nigeria by French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as attend the Paris Peace Forum 2021, which will be the fourth edition hosted by the French President.

The Summit will focus on promoting a more stable and inclusive recovery by addressing various gaps in global governance, proposing initiatives to better care for the global commons, and presenting new action principles for the post-COVID world.

While the President is in Paris, the Nigerian government will host the Nigeria-Paris Forum. The event is expected to draw a large number of Nigerian and French investors, government and business leaders, diplomats, and members of the media in the hopes of showcasing opportunities on both sides and providing insight into Nigeria’s current security, economic, and investment climate.

President Buhari is expected back in the country after the engagements.