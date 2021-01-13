President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of Ambassadors-Designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this development through its Permanent Secretary, Amb Gabriel Aduda, on Tuesday.

The list includes 43 Career Ambassadors and 52 Non-career Ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced,” Dauda said in a statement.

“The Ministry also wishes to inform that there will be an induction course for the Ambassadors-Designate and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the Envoys to their respective Missions.”

The President had on May 12 and July 1, 2020, written to the Senate to seek the confirmation of 42 career ambassadors and 41 non-career ambassadors-designate respectively.

While the red chamber confirmed the career ambassadors on June 12, 2020, it cleared their non-career colleagues on July 22, 2020.