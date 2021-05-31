President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his Special Envoy with Cabinet Rank Status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha the appointment of a Special Envoy by the President is in consonance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Member Countries, on the situation in Chad on the 25th of May, 2021.

The Special Envoy will amongst others things Monitor developments in Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region,aid reconciliation and seamless progress towards return to democratic rule at the end of the current Transitional Military Council’s rule.

Ambassador Kingibe is an accomplished multi-lingual diplomat, who had at various times served the nation as Federal Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Constituent Assembly, Cabinet Minister and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He had also participated in previous Nigeria-led Chadian reconciliation talks.