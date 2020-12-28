The House of Representatives has said it never apologised to the Presidency over its invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the state of insecurity in the country.

The House also said the President or the Presidency never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

This is contained in a statement Titled ‘Clarification on Apology to the Presidency’ issued by the House of Representatives Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu.

Mr. Kalu insists “the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well”.

It will be recalled that the House had on December 1, 2020, through a motion collectively sponsored by all the Borno State lawmakers on the heels of the massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village passed a resolution, inviting the President for the security briefing.

Femi Gbajabiamila later conveyed the resolution to the president and also secured his commitment to honour the invite.

The statement was in reaction to reports by a section of the media that the House apologised to the Presidency in the aftermath of its invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari.